Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

