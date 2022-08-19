Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AWX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Avalon has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

About Avalon

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.