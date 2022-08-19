Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 19,502 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,323,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,527,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.