Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,258,677 shares in the company, valued at $44,727,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

