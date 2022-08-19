Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $36.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

