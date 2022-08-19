Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7403 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.0 %
CIB opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.
CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
