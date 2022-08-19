Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 9,684 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

