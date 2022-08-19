Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,215. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

