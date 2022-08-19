Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after acquiring an additional 224,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

