Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

