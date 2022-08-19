Bank of Nova Scotia Has $881,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 287,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

