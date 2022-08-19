Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bankinter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Bankinter’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.10 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Bankinter Trading Up 2.2 %

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.