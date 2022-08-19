Barclays Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $40.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 10.5 %

NYSE DCP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.