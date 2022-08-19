Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €50.66 ($51.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.21 and a 200-day moving average of €40.88. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.49.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

