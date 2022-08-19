Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

