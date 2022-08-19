Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $72.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.84% from the stock’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

