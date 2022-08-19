Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,590 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir



Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

