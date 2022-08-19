Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,590 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

