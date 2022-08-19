Berenberg Bank Downgrades Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to Hold

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.60.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
