Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

FRA:HEN3 opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.