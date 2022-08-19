Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells £352,007.12 in Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 402 ($4.86) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Biffa plc has a twelve month low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

