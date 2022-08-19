BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF opened at $13.28 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

