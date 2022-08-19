Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:BVS opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $9,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 124.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $355,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

