BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.