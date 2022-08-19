BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

