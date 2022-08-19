Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.69. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 720,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,022. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

