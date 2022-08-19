BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 16.88%.

BM Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.10.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.