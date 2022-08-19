BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.77 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $438.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

