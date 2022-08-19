Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 300 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,144.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,890.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,125.22. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

