Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 22,472 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.15 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

