Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 22,472 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.15 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

