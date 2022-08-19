Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 26th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $26.24.
About Brighthouse Financial
