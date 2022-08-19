Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 26th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $26.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.