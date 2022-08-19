British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($179.80).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 15,204 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($96,999.90).
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 473.90 ($5.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 460.10. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
