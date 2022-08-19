British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($179.80).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 15,204 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($96,999.90).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 473.90 ($5.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 460.10. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

