Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price at $110.40

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $360,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,765. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.