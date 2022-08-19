Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price at $3,463.00

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLWYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.34) to GBX 3,289 ($39.74) in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Bellway has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

