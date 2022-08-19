Brokerages Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on CANO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

