Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $19.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,968 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.