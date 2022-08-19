Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.00

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Price Performance
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
