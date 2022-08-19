Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $36.40

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE HLF opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

