Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $161.45

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.