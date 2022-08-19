Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $51.67

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE RAMP opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

