Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $4.00

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nautilus Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Nautilus by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.