Brokerages Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$15.22

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.17.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

