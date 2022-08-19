Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Price Target at GBX 433.86

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 433.86 ($5.24).

RMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.10. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

