Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target at $94.50

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

SDXAY stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

