Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $51.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,774. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

