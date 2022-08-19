Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.66 billion.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.71.

BMO opened at C$135.71 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$118.79 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.27. The company has a market cap of C$91.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

