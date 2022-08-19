Brokers Set Expectations for Capreit’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$246.63 million for the quarter.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.