BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $17.05 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

