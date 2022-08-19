Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $297,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,414 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

