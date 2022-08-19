Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 501 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPC opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

