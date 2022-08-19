Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

